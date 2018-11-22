Retiring Judge John Knight Honored At Reception

John Knight will retire November 30 as Bond County resident circuit judge.

Sunday afternoon, a reception was held at Durley Campground to honor him.

The large hall at the campground was filled with family, friends and co-workers.

Knight is retiring after 18 years as Bond County state’s attorney and 18 as circuit judge.

Speaking at the reception were college classmate, Rex Bennett, Judges Charles Romani, Jr., Philip Rarick and Dave Hylla; State’s Attorney Chris Bauer and friend John Gillard. Knight’s children, Christy and David, served as emcees.

Knight replaced Romani as state’s attorney. Romani spoke to the large audience about his colleague. He said people in Bond County know Judge Knight as a man, not just as a judge or state’s attorney. Romani pointed out John’s service to the community. He spoke of Knight’s work ethic, integrity, and high ethical standards.

Click below to hear more:

Romani said Knight was always fair and treated everyone with respect.

Knight is a veteran and has been very active in the local AMVETS chapter.

He and his wife, Carol, live in Greenville.