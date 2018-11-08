Robertson On Election To Treasurer Position

Mark Robertson of Greenville was the winner in the election for Bond County treasurer.

The successful Republican candidate told WGEL he was happy with the outcome.

The new treasurer believes his many years in the banking business makes him very qualified for the job. Robertson said he has had many relationships with public entities so he has a good idea of how money flows into and out of a county.

Robertson has been retired from his private sector job about two and one-half years. He said the treasurer’s position appeals to him because he wants to make a contribution to the public, using his acquired financial skills.