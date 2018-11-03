Salvation Army Bell Ringers Needed

Plans are underway for the Bond County Salvation Army’s bell ringing campaign, which goes from November 23 through December 22.

The goal for the 2018 campaign has been increased to $25,000.

Susan Bryant, member of the local committee, told WGEL the group dispersed almost $23,000 last year and they hope to raise more than that this year. Funds are used to help the needy in Bond County in the form of rent, gas money, utility bills, clothing, backpacks, diapers, etc. 209 individuals and families were helped between October and the end of August when they ran out of money.

Mary Young, head of bell ringer recruitment, said more volunteer bell ringers are needed. She said there are a total of 870 time slots that need to be filled. Churches and organizations help, but individuals are needed.

The red kettles will be at Capri IGA, Dollar General and Buchheits in Greenville, plus Casey’s in Mulberry Grove.

Once again, people can volunteer to ring the bell by calling Mary Young at 618-553-4353.

The Salvation Army campaign will be featured on the November 11th Public Affairs Program, to be aired after the noon news.