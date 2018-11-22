Sanders Named Greenville Treasurer

The City of Greenville has a permanent treasurer.

City Manager Dave Willey announced on Tuesday that he has appointed Greenville native Roger Sanders as treasurer.

Willey said Sanders is an accomplished businessman with vast knowledge of Greenville city government, pointing out that Sanders served as a city council member twice.

Sanders’ appointment as treasurer is effective immediately.

Sue Ann Nelson, current city clerk and finance director, had been serving as acting treasurer. The last permanent treasurer for the city was Margaret Iberg.

By statute, the treasurer’s position has an indefinite term.