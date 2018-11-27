Santa Visiting On Saturdays

Santa Claus made an appearance at the Come Home For Christmas event in Greenville Saturday.

He was at Whoville, set up in the former Metzger’s/ Green Door building at the intersection of Second and Main streets.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has arranged for Santa to return to Whoville the next four Saturdays.

Elaine McNamara, Chamber executive director, said Whoville has a variety of attractions open every Saturday through December 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM and Santa will be there during those hours. Train displays will be set up in the southwest corner of the building.

There is no charge to visit Whoville and see Santa Claus.