The second annual lighted Christmas parade is Saturday, November 24, starting at 5:00 p.m. The parade will move up College Avenue to the square and go down Second Street. The Mayor of Whoville will make an appearance as will the Grinch who will turn on the downtown lights to officially kick-off the holiday season. All floats must be lighted. To participate in the parade, fill out an entry form and turn it in to the Chamber of Commerce at 109 W. Main Street. For more information, call Chamber of Commerce Director Elaine McNamara at 664-9272.