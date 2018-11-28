Share The Warmth Coat Drive In Greenville

Oakland Raiders football player Nicholas Morrow and Greenville University are sponsoring a “Share the Warmth” coat and winter apparel drive now through Saturday, December 8. Coats may be donated Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., in the Second Floor Offices at 401 N. Elm Street and also on the day of the event.

The winter apparel giveaway distribution is Saturday, December 8, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., in the Greenville University HJ Long Gym, for all ages. Nicholas is teaming with Greenville University, Panther Products, Burlington, BSN Sports, local churches, and community members to “Share the Warmth.”

For more information, call Melissa at 513-652-7857.