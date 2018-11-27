Shop At Home For Christmas

The holiday season is important to the survival of many businesses in a small city such as Greenville.

Elaine McNamara, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, urges local residents to shop at home first.

“It keeps the community alive,” she said. McNamara also noted that local shopping preserves what we love about Greenville. “Check Greenville before you check anywhere else. We can keep it local, you don’t have to go online to find some great deals and find some unique items that are uniquely Greenville, something special.”

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce can be contacted at 664-9272.