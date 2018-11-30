Sonya Jones To Visit Greenville For Book Signing

Sonya Jones was a star softball player at Greenville University and became known nationwide for her appearance on season 16 of the television show “The Biggest Loser.”

She lost 144 pounds during the show and that physical transformation changed her life.

Jones has written a book, “44 Lessons From A Loser,” which focuses on her life, and experiences on the TV show. 44 is her favorite number, being the uniform number she wore at Greenville University and as a semi-pro player.

She told us she wanted the book to feel like a conversation between you and her at a coffee shop. She wanted each story to have a life lesson that helps to always see the silver lining in each situation.

Sonya has become an ambassador for Greenville and the university. She said Greenville is like home and she loves being here. She said people here are family and she does her best to always represent Greenville and GU anywhere she goes.

Sonya will be in Greenville on Thursday, December 6 for a book signing at the university and is excited about it.

The book signing is 4 to 8 p.m. December 6 at the Watson and Bonnie Tidball Alumni House.

Sonya Jones was featured on this past Sunday’s Public Affairs program…Click below to hear her interview with Jeff Leidel in its entirety: