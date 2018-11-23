Sorento School Sausage Supper To Fund Needed Playground Upgrade

The annual Sorento School Sausage Supper will be held Saturday, December 1st. This year’s event is part of a new effort to fund needed upgrades to the school’s playground.

Melissa Pierce, a teacher at Sorento School, said the event will be Saturday, December 1st from 3 to 7 PM at the school. Adult tickets are $10, kids age 4-12 $5, and those three and under eat free. It’s a family style, all-you-can-eat meal and carryouts will be available. Proceeds will go towards a $30,000 goal, which will be used to purchase new playground equipment at the Sorento School.

Pierce said the playground equipment currently in use at Sorento School has been in place for over 30 years. In addition to being old, the equipment is not handicap-accessible. The new equipment will be safe, user friendly, and accessible to all students.

For more information, call the Sorento School at (217) 272-4111.