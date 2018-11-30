Tips To Keep Kids Warm All Winter

Whether winter brings severe storms, light dustings or just cold temperatures, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has some valuable tips on how to keep your children safe and warm. Healthy Families America Program at Bond County Health Department would like to share them with you.

Healthy Families America would like to remind parents to dress infants and children warmly for outdoor activities. Several thin layers will keep them dry and warm. Always remember warm boots, gloves or mittens, and a hat. The rule of thumb for older babies and young children is to dress them in one more layer of clothing than an adult would wear in the same conditions. When riding in the car, babies and children should wear thin, snug layers rather than thick, bulky coats or snowsuits. Blankets, quilts, pillows, bumpers, sheepskins and other loose bedding should be kept out of an infant’s sleeping environment because they are associated with suffocation deaths. It is better to use sleep clothing like one-piece sleepers or wearable blankets. If a blanket must be used to keep a sleeping infant warm, it should be thin and tucked under the crib mattress, reaching only as far as the baby’s chest, so the infant’s face is less likely to become covered by bedding materials.

The Healthy Families America program is committed to making a difference in the lives of children and families wherever possible. HFA is a voluntary home visiting program that starts when the mother is pregnant and continues through age 3. For more information on this program please contact Bond County Health Department at 618-664-5020.