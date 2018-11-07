Toys For Joy Program Registration

Toys for Joy is a local, volunteer-based program providing toys and other items for children at Christmas time.

Registration for the program is going on now through November 29 at BCMW.

Parents are asked to provide proof if income for the household, medical card, and sizes of underwear and shoes for children. Gift suggestions are also helpful.

The program is funded through donations from the community.

The Toys for Joy distribution is Friday, December 7, in the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

For more information, call Wendy Williams at 664-3309.