Greenville firefighters were called to a house trailer fire on Lynch Loop Sunday morning around 8:30.

Greenville Fire Chief Denny Wise told WGEL the fire was put out quickly and no one was injured. The trailer was unoccupied and was a total loss according to Wise.

Mulberry Grove fire personnel provided mutual aid and Bond County EMS were on the scene.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall was called in to investigate.

Further information has not been made available.