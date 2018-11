Tuesday is Election Day.

Monday was the final day registered voters could cast ballots via the early voting method.

Not registered to vote? The grace voting method is still available to you. Visit the county clerk’s office Tuesday. You can register to vote and must vote at the same time.

Polling places will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tune into WGEL after the polls close for results of contested offices in Bond and surrounding counties.