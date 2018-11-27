Two Candidates File For Two Open Council Seats

Monday was the final day for persons to file petitions to be candidates for the Greenville City Council in the 2019 spring election.

There are two four-year councilman seats to be filled by voters and two petitions were filed.

Candidates are incumbent Bill Carpenter and Lisa Stephens.

The ballot will not be certified until December 20. Until then, candidates are able to withdraw.

Carpenter was appointed to the city council in August, replacing Jes Adam, who resigned due to moving out of the city.

Stephens formerly served on the city council and was also assistant city manager for Greenville. She was a council member from 2002 to the summer of 2007, then assistant city manager from 2007 to October of 2010.

She is currently on the Greenville Plan Commission.

John Gillard, who has served on the city council since 2011, chose not to seek re-election.

The election is Tuesday, April 2 of next year.