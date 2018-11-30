Two Fatalities In Montgomery County Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of two people in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon.

81 year old Robert Carlton, of Springfield, was driving a Chevy truck southbound on Interstate 55 near mile post 73 when police say he left the roadway to the right and rolled multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

His passenger, 80 year old Linda Carlton, also of Springfield, was transported by Arch Air Medical Service to St. John’s hospital in Springfield in critical condition and succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

I-55 was shut down for about an hour while the scene was cleared.