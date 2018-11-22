Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Items

Several personnel items were handled by the Bond County Unit 2 school board Monday night.

The resignations of Alison Hall as a high school teacher, effective December 21, Sandra Gudgel, as a special education aide at Sorento, and Michael Hutchins as a custodian at Sorento, were accepted.

Janet Watts will retire as a high school aide at the conclusion of the 2018-19 school year.

Erin Cummings was hired as a physical education teacher at the high school, to replace Hall.

The board hired Darlene Johnson as a part-time Kindergarten Readiness Program teacher, Meagan Harley as a KRP family facilitator, and Colleen Shrewsbury and Mindy Knebel as KRP aides.

Terry Swalley was approved as a high school assistant girls’ basketball coach and the elementary basketball coach.

Leaves of absence were granted to Pocahontas Food Service Manager Kay Walker, bus driver Rod Cripe, and GES special education aide Mary Pruemer.

Volunteer volleyball coaches at Sorento School for the upcoming season will be Taylor Snow and Hannah Bunker.

For many months, Tim Ridings has spoken to board members at various meetings with the desire to have an elective Bible class at the high school.

Monday night, the board approved a motion, 6 to 0, to follow the recommendation of the board’s Policy and Curriculum Committee, and not have a class for the 2019-20 school year.