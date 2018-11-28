Unit Two Board Talks Track, Sign & Taxes

A major capital improvement expense was approved by the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education at its November meeting.

The all-weather track at the high school will be resurfaced at the end of the 2019 track season.

The cost is not to exceed $79,000. This also includes asphalt for the long jump runway. The low bidder for the project was Byrnes and Jones Construction of St. Louis.

The track is not only used for school events, but is also open to the public for running and walking.

The board favored a proposal to install an electronic sign at the high school that can be seen by motorists driving east and west on Rt. 140. Bids will be discussed in the future. District employees will extend electricity to the site.

The sign is to be in front of the gymnasium, just south of the high school east-west driveway.

It will be paid for with money in the high school activity account.

The board approved the 2018-19 risk management plan and scheduled a tax levy truth in taxation hearing for 6:45 p.m. December 17 at Greenville Junior High School. The hearing is required should the board decide to set its levy more than 5 percent over last year’s tax extension.

The regular December meeting of the board will follow the hearing.