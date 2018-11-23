Unit Two School State Ratings

The annual state report cards for schools in Illinois have been released by the Illinois State Board of Education.

At the recent Unit 2 school board meeting, Superintendent Wes Olson said finances are improving through the new state evidence-based funding program. He reported district schools have received good state ratings.

He said he was pleased to share that all Unit 2 schools were ranked as “commendable”, which is the second best out of four total categories. He said those scores show how the district has done more with less, pointing out that many schools that are better funded have lower scores.

Click below to hear his comments:

The report cards for Pocahontas, Sorento, Greenville Elementary, Greenville Junior High and the high school can be seen online at www.IllinoisReportCard.com.