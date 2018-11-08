Veterans Day Activities In Highland

Veterans Day activities at Highland High School are Friday, November 9, with breakfast at 7:00 a.m. in the Pups Pen and a program in the gym at 7:30. There is a flag presentation at 9:00 at St. Paul Church and a program at 1:15 p.m., at the south end of the Highland Middle School.

Highland VFW Post 5694 and Highland American Legion Post 439 will gather Saturday, November 10, at 12:30 p.m., at Highland Home for a Veterans Day program starting at 1:00.

The Highland Moose Lodge 2479, VFW Post 5694, and American Legion Post 439 are sponsoring a Veterans Day parade Sunday, November 11, at 2:00 p.m., in Highland. Participants please meet at the St. Paul’s Church parking lot at 1:30. For more information, call Lenny at 654-4793.