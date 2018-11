Greenville VFW Post 1377 sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive recently in the Post on South Fourth Street. Fifty-two people registered with 42 units of whole blood and five units of red blood cells collected. Dean Thole got a 14-gallon pin and Sarah Elliott a 5-gallon pin. Jean Meunier and Clifford Schaefer, Jr. were first-time donors. Jim Leitschuh, Dan Steiner, and Kayla Washburn donated red blood cells.