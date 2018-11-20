Whoville In Downtown Greenville

The Come Home For Christmas event in downtown Greenville is Saturday, November 24.

The theme for the festivities is “The Grinch” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the classic Dr. Suess Christmas story.

The former Metzger’s / Green Door building will be turned into Whoville, with Santa Claus meeting children. Whoville will be open every weekend from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. throughout the holiday season and children may visit with Santa.

For more information, call Greenville Chamber of Commerce Director Elaine McNamara at 664-9272.