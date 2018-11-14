Winter Storm Warning For WGEL Listening Area

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for much of east central and southeast Missouri as well as south central and southwest Illinois for heavy snow tonight and Thursday. The entire WGEL listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 PM Thursday.

The greatest snow accumulation of 5 to 7 inches is expected to occur from St. Louis, Missouri east-southeast to near Mount Vernon, Illinois. Hazardous travel is expected late tonight and Thursday morning, centered around the morning rush hour. Travel is discouraged.

Our local forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow tonight and 1 to 3 inches on Thursday.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner has called a Snow Emergency, prohibiting cars from being parked on streets marked as snow routes within the City of Greenville between 11 PM tonight and 9 PM Thursday.

As always, stay tuned to WGEL 101.7 FM for all winter weather-related information.