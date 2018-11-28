Woolford Sentenced On Drug, Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Jesse Woolford was sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court Wednesday for his part in a drug induced homicide that occurred in Greenville.

The 28-year old Greenville man pled guilty in October to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and involuntary manslaughter in the April 21 death of Tishelle Riggins, age 25, of Greenville.

At the conclusion of a hearing Wednesday, Judge John Knight sentenced Woolford to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each count. The prison time will be served concurrently with credit for the approximately 7 months spent in jail since Woolford’s arrest.

As part of the plea agreement, a Class X charge of reckless homicide was dismissed by the state.

At the sentencing hearing, Riggins’ mother read a victim impact statement and said to Woolford that he gets a second chance at life, but not Tishelle.

Woolford was given the opportunity to speak and said he has remorse for what happened and never intended it. The defendant added that he and Tishelle were friends.

Evidence presented during the hearing showed Woolford’s history of alleged drug use. Charges alleged Riggins’ death was the result of Woolford giving her fentanyl after she had allegedly ingested methamphetamine.

Woolford’s attorney, Judy Steele, asked that her client be given probation.

State’s Attorney Chris Bauer requested maximum prison sentences of 7 and 5 years.

Judge Knight said what happened in this case is pathetically sad. He told the defendant that despite evidence of having a difficult childhood and rough life, Woolford had chances to conform his actions to the law, but never did so.

As part of the sentence, Woolford is to be evaluated by the Department of Corrections for available substance abuse treatment.