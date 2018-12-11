AMVETS Completes 25 Years Of Avenue Of Flags

Friday, December 7, Pearl Harbor Day, AMVETS Post 140 completed 25 years of displaying the Avenue of Flags.

The program started in 1993 to display flags throughout the City of Greenville five times a year, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, and Pearl Harbor Day.

Flag kits may be purchased in memory of a deceased veteran. Over the past 25 years, the flags have been displayed on lighted poles in sunshine, rain, wind, snow, and ice and with temperatures ranging from above 100 degrees to below zero.

Posting the Avenue of Flags was canceled only three times during the past 25 years, with all three times December 7, due to icy roads.

For more information or to purchase a flag, call Tony Koonce at 664-1976.