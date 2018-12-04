Bauer Becomes Fourth Resident Circuit Judge

Christopher Bauer is only the fourth resident circuit judge in Bond County history.

Monday morning, Bauer moved from state’s attorney of Bond County to resident judge.

Retired Judge John Knight said Bauer has earned the election to judge because of his professionalism and his competent service. He said the county chose wisely to elect him. Knight believes Bauer will serve Bond County admirably and he hopes that service will be for some time to come.

In addition to family, friends and co-workers, also attending the ceremony were Third Judicial Circuit Judges William Mudge and Ronald Slemer and retired judge, Keith Jensen.

Bauer was elected judge in November, after serving 18 years as state’s attorney.