Bond County Farm Granted Sesquicentennial Status

The Illinois Department of Agriculture designated the farm in Keyesport, owned by M. Ann Leonard Langham of Greenville, a Sesquicentennial Farm.

To qualify as a Sesquicentennial Farm, the agricultural property must be owned by a straight or collateral line of descendants for at least 150 years.

Agriculture Director Raymond Poe said, “This designation honors their farm operation today and also their ancestors who labored through adversity to maintain the family farm.”

Sesquicentennial Farm owners receive outdoor display signage, a certificate signed by the Governor and the Director of Agriculture, and are recognized at “Agriculture Day” at the Illinois State Fair.