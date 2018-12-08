Carlyle 4H Member On 4th Place Team In IL

The Illinois 4-H team claimed fourth place out of 17 teams in the National 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl contest held Nov. 2 in Louisville, Ky. The team includes Emma Carlson of Boone County, Payton Erbsen of Carroll County, Lane Heinzmann of Clinton County, and Briley Lenkaitis of Saline County. Carlson was sixth overall.

The contest challenges contestants’ knowledge of dairy production, business management, dairy products, and dairy science. Illinois won four rounds, but fell at the hands of the 4-H team from Vermont.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation and River Valley Dairy of Trement provide financial support for the national team. Diamond V of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, provides team jackets. Dave Fischer, University of Illinois 4-H dairy program coordinator coaches the team with Becky Meier assisting.

The members also competed in the North American International Livestock Exposition youth judging contest, where Lenkaitis won the Ayrshire breed division. The team finished 15th out of 20 in that contest.