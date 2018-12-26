Carlyle Lake Firewood Cutting Opportunity

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will offer the opportunity for individuals to obtain a Special Use Permit to cut downed trees for firewood at Boulder and Coles Creek Recreation Areas and Campgrounds. Permits are available at the Carlyle Lake Project Office from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Trees will be located throughout the campgrounds and recreation areas, vehicle access will be limited to paved surfaces only. Cutting will be permitted Tuesday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.