Cavaletto Recognized In IL House

The Illinois House and Senate closed out the fall veto session last week, considering over 130 bills and resolutions. In the final hour of action in the House, members took time to salute those members who will not be returning when the 101st General Assembly convenes in January.

Assistant Republican Leader Norine Hammond of Macomb stood to honor 107th district State Representative John Cavaletto of Salem.

The House adjourned until January 7th for a 2 day lame duck session before the new session begins. Inauguration day for new House members is set for January 9th. Cavaletto will be succeeded by State Representative Blaine Wilhour.