Conrad Sworn In As New Highland Police Chief

Chris Conrad is the new police chief for the City of Highland.

He took the oath of office at last month’s Highland City Council meeting.

Chief Conrad recently completed 12 weeks of training at the Southern Police Institute in Louisville, Kentucky.

The police chief position became vacant when Terry Bell died of cancer in August. Terry Remelius served as interim chief while Conrad was in training.

Chief Conrad has been with the Highland Police Department since 2000, serving as a patrolman until he was promoted to sergeant in 2009. He became a lieutenant in 2014