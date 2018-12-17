Council Approves Increase In Tax Levy

On a split vote, the Greenville City Council has approved an increase in its tax levy for the first time since 2014.

City Manager Dave Willey presented the argument for a 5 percent raise in the levy. He said the levy has not been changed in the past three years. He said if that remains the case this year, they will be putting off capital improvements needed by the city. A 5 percent raise would amount to $40,072.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

After a discussion of about 40 minutes, two motions were presented by the council. One was for no increase in the levy. It failed 2 yes and 3 no.

A motion to raise the levy by 5 percent passed 3 to 2 with Councilmen Bill Carpenter, Mike Heath and Kyle Littlefield in favor and John Gillard and Mayor Alan Gaffner against.