Council Updates Code For Solicitors

At its December meeting, the Greenville City Council updated its city code regarding door-to-door solicitors.

The changes go into effect January 1. They are designed to make it easier for the resident to identify a valid solicitor. For profit solicitors must obtain a permit from the city.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said the changes include raising the application fee for a permit to $50 and requiring permit holder to wear the permit visibly on a lanyard. The city will also provide “no soliciting” stick-on signs to residents. When that sign is displayed, solicitors are not allowed to knock on your door or ring your doorbell.

Click below to hear more:

The permits issued by the city will have the photo of the solicitor, and hours to solicit are limited to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The city will provide, at no charge, “no soliciting” signage to any resident who wants one.

Willey urges residents to look for the permit. He said if anyone comes to your door and is not wearing one, you should call the police department.

Click below to hear his comments:

The city manager advised the updated ordinance does not apply to non-profit groups.

Click below for more:

Once again, the solicitor’s ordinance passed by the council goes into effect on January 1, 2019.