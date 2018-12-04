County Officeholders Sworn In Monday

The large courtroom at the Bond County Courthouse was a busy place Monday morning with two ceremonies to induct county officials.

One of them was for the administration of oaths to Treasurer Mark Robertson, State’s Attorney Dora Mann, and County Clerk Meg Sybert.

Mann served as assistant state’s attorney for 15 years.

Click below to hear new Resident Judge Chris Bauer preside over the ceremony:

The county clerk and treasurer terms are four years while Mann will complete the final two years of Bauer’s state’s attorney term.