Davis Selected Ranking Member Of Committee On House Administration

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) made the following statement recently, after being selected Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration for the 116th Congress.

“It’s an honor to be selected by Leader McCarthy to serve as Ranking Member of this committee that is so critical to our Democratic process. My top priority will be working to ensure we have an efficient and effective institution that is member driven and allows us to best serve our constituents back home. I hope to continue the historically bipartisan nature of this committee and work with my Democrat counterpart to strengthen our federal election process and security,” said Davis.

“I am thrilled Rodney will be leading the Republicans on the Committee on House Administration. His forward-thinking approach will ensure the innovations that House Republicans have led on to make Congress more efficient, effective, and accountable will grow stronger. We are the People’s House and I look forward to Rodney’s leadership to ensure it is open for all Americans,” said Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“I am incredibly pleased to congratulate my friend and colleague, Congressman Rodney Davis, on his appointment by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to become the next Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration (CHA). Ranking Member Davis has diligently served on the Committee for the past two congressional terms, and I can think of no one who is better prepared or more deserving of this role as CHA prepares to tackle many important issues in the 116th Congress. I trust that he will dedicate himself fully to all that this position requires, and I wish him all the best as he begins to serve Congress in his new capacity as Ranking Member,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Harper (R-Miss.), Chairman of the Committee on House Administration.

Davis has served on the Committee on House Administration since 2014 and currently serves as Vice Chair of the committee and Chairman of the Franking Commission for the 115th Congress. During his tenure on the committee, Davis led an overhaul of member spending rules, digitized the franking system and updated franking rules, and helped lead sexual harassment reforms to make the House more a professional and safer workplace.

The Committee on House Administration was established in 1947 and is charged with the oversight of federal elections and the day-to-day operations of the U.S. House of Representatives. Ranking Member of the committee is appointed by the Minority Leader.