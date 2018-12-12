Fair Board President Remembers Debatin

With the passing of Judy Debatin this week, the Bond County Fair Board will have to fill the position of fair secretary.

Judy served as the secretary the past 19 years and for five years before that was in charge of the Antique Machinery Expo, held during the fair.

Craig Woker has been fair board president for 25 years and said Judy was a tireless supporter of the fair. He said Judy, like most fair secretaries, knew everything about the fair and got most of the jobs done. He said when anyone needed anything concerning the fair, they knew to get in touch with Judy. Woker said fairs only last a week, but Judy worked on it year-round. She once told him that she always had to stay busy. He said she did that and didn’t need much help from anyone.

Click below to hear more:

Woker said it is not known what process will be used to obtain a new fair secretary, but he wouldn’t be surprised if it takes several people to handle all of the work Judy Debatin did for the fair,

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.