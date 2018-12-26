FCI Inmate To Serve More Time For Prison Assault

Federal inmate Michael Griesinger, 24, has been sentenced to serve 46 additional months in prison for assaulting and seriously injuring another inmate, United States Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft announced recently. The assault occurred in November 2017, when both Griesinger and the victim, identified only as J.B. in court records, were incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Greenville, Illinois. Griesinger pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year.

During the proceedings, the district court heard evidence that Griesinger became upset because J.B. was watching TV on a particular television. Griesinger struck J.B. with his fists, and other inmates rushed in, resulting in a multiple inmate brawl. Correctional officers were able to break up the fight by spraying a mace-like substance. J.B. emerged with a broken jaw. No other inmate suffered any serious injuries.

Griesinger was serving time for knowingly possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. His 46-month sentence was ordered to run consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving on that charge. Griesinger is now projected for release in early 2021.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Prisons’ Special Investigations Section. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Angela Scott.