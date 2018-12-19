Five Candidates File For Unit 1 Board Seats

Five candidates have filed for the spring election in the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school district. The petition deadline was Monday.

There are four seats up for election. They are currently held by Brooke Earnest, Nathan Mollett, Diane Neathery and Keith Steiner.

Filing as candidates were Mollett, Earnest, Kevin Wagoner and Jamie Epperson, all from rural Mulberry Grove, and Melody Helmkamp from rural Smithboro.

Earnest was just appointed to the board Monday night to fill a vacancy.

The election is Tuesday, April 2.