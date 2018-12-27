GHS Participates In KC Honor Choir Concert

The Third Annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival was held on Thursday, November 29. Eleven high schools participated with over 200 singers selected for the choir. The high school students rehearsed with Professor Lynda Marshall during the day and joined the college choirs to present the Holiday Concert in the evening. Area participating high schools included: Bond County, Breese Central, Carlyle, Centralia, Christ Our Rock, Mater Dei, Ramsey, Salem, Sandoval, South Central, and Vandalia.

The concert featured traditional and contemporary holiday carols and music representative from all over the world. KC Community Chorale’s repertoire included “I Saw Three Ships,” “Noël Nouvelet,” “Pat-a-pan,” and “Glory, Glory, Glory to the Newborn King.” KC Blues performed “S’vivon” as arranged for New York Voices, and “Carol of the Bells” as sung by Pentatonix. The Concert Choir performed the traditional, “Angels We Have Heard on High,” in addition to a thrilling setting of “Jingle Bells.”