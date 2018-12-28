Good News From Salvation Army Campaign

The news is good regarding the Bond County Salvation Army’s Bell-Ringing Campaign.

The goal for 2018 was exceeded.

Mary Young, coordinator of the bell-ringing program, said the final figure was $25,027.70, which exceeds the $25,000 goal for the program. Over 600 people rang the bell. She credited the generosity of the community for the success of the campaign.

Click below to hear her comments:

One lucky bell ringer’s name was drawn Christmas Eve to receive $100. The winner was Chance Vohlken of Greenville.

The money was donated anonymously and did not come out of the campaign’s total collected.

The county chapter uses the money throughout the year to provide assistance to needy persons.