Greenville Post Office Adjusting Hours For Holidays

With the holidays in full swing, the Postal Service is delivering more cards, letters, and packages every day. This means customers will see postal employees delivering packages earlier in the morning and later in the evening.

“The Postal Service is well prepared to meet our customers’ needs during the holiday season,” says Greenville Postmaster Lisa Mena. “We ask customers that are expecting a package to please turn on their porch light so our letter carriers can deliver safely.”

With an increase in early and online shopping for gifts, there is no longer a “busiest day” for holiday shipping. Instead, the Postal Service predicts the week of Dec. 17 – 23 to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week. During this week, nearly 3 billion pieces of First Class Mail, including greeting cards, will be processed and delivered. The Postal Service is projecting about 15 billion pieces of mail, including 900 million packages, will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

Using correct addressing, packaging gifts well and mailing by recommended deadline dates can help ensure holiday wishes are received by loved-ones by Dec. 25. Visit the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews to get the full list of deadlines, pricing and shipping tips.

Mail-by Dates (Domestic Services)

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 20 – First Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 20 – First Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

