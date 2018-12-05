Everyone is invited to enjoy the sounds of the season at two Greenville University Christmas concerts. The Greenville University Jazz Band Christmas concert is Thursday, December 6, at 7:00 p.m., in the Whitlock Music Center.

The Greenville University Christmas by the Fireside concert is Sunday, December 9, at 7:00 p.m., also in the Whitlock Music Center. Dr. Dan Jensen will narrate the concert from his chair by the fire with music by the Greenville University Concert Band. There is no charge to attend these concerts and everyone is welcome.