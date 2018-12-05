Heitzig Leaving IGA

A familiar face at Capri IGA in Greenville will be leaving soon.

Bob Heitzig’s last day as manager of the grocery store will be Saturday.

A native of Jerseyville, Bob has been in the grocery business since 1973. He came to Greenville IGA 36 and a half years ago.

Heitzig said he has enjoyed being at the store all those years. He said he has enjoyed his coworkers and customers and the things that come along with a small town.

Bob said the grocery business has changed over the years. He said you have to offer more to the customer to keep them as a customer and that requires more departments in the store.

Heitzig has appreciated the employees and customers.

So a new manager is coming to Capri IGA. Heitzig said Tyler Adams lives in Greenville and worked under Bob as a co-manager before starting as manager of the Hillsboro IGA.

Heitzig and his wife, Cindy, are the parents of two grown children. Bob said he will now have more time to visit his young granddaughter.