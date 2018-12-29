HSHS Holy Family Foundation Launches Its Inaugural Fundraising Gala

The HSHS Holy Family Foundation is hosting its first annual fundraising Gala supporting HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville on Friday, February 8, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Copper Dock Winery in Pocahontas, IL. Local residents of Bond County and all Holy Family Hospital supporters are invited to attend this event that will raise funds to enhance the patient care provided in Greenville, IL. Guests will experience “Winter in Hawaii” with vintage vacation fun and tropical entertainment all while enjoying a Hawaiian themed gourmet menu provided by Silver Spoon Catering.

“This event will raise funds to make it possible for us to purchase medical equipment such as portable ultrasound machines, cardiac rehab monitors, as well as lab, imaging and anesthesia equipment,” said Lisa Smith, Foundation Manager. “Funds are also used to support program costs that allow Holy Family Hospital to provide the best possible health care for our community.”

“Without the support of many generous sponsors, this event would not be possible,” said Smith. “We are thankful for the support we have received from ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, Premier Pathology Services, LLC, Bradford National Bank, Copper Dock Winery,

FNB – First National Bank, Midland States Bank, The Michael Donnewald Foundation, Tiller-Hewitt Healthcare Strategies and West & Company, LLC.”

Supporting the efforts of the Foundation is a way businesses, residents and community leaders can support the continued health of the community and promote its economic strength for years to come. As a member hospital of the Hospital Sisters Health System, HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high quality Franciscan health care ministry.

Area residents and community advocates are invited to purchase tickets to support the fundraising efforts of the HSHS Holy Family Foundation at its 1st Annual Gala on Friday, February 8. Tickets are $100 each, or a reserved table of 8 is $750. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hshsholy family.org/gala or by calling Lisa Smith, Foundation Manager, at 618-651-2590 or lisa.smith@hshs.org.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.