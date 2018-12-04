HSHS Holy Family Hospital Outpatient Lab Hours Change

Effective December 10, the Outpatient Lab hours at HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville will be changing. The new hours for the outpatient lab are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sundays and Holidays: CLOSED

“Holy Family Hospital is committed to improving our services to our patients and community members,” said Justin Cox, director of laboratory at HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “By adjusting our hours slightly, we can redirect resources to times of higher volume to better serve our patients.”

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.