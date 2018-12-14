HSHS Southern Illinois Division Honors 27 RN Grads

HSHS Southern Illinois Division (SID) hospitals recently held the 28th RN Residency Transition Ceremony and reception for 27 Registered Nurses who completed the RN Residency Program.

During the ceremony, residents and mentors for the program were noted and thanked for their dedication and commitment to offering unwavering support and guidance during the 18-week program. They also were commended for exhibiting the Core Values of Respect, Care, Competence and Joy to patients, families and colleagues.

“The HSHS Southern Illinois Division RN Residency program truly prepares new graduate nurses for quality practice, as well as gives them the support and tools to serve as active members in our ministry for our patients,” said Angela Gilbreth, RN, BSN, CLS, nursing educator for the SID Residency Program. “We thank our nurses for their hard work and diligence throughout the residency program and we look forward to their continued growth and bright nursing careers ahead.”

Transitioning residents from HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital include: Katy Kosydor (Emergency); Taylor Connor and Meghan Solosabal (Intensive Care); Steven Lynn, Madisyn May and Jenna Plantz (Med/Surg); Amne Intissar (Comprehensive Acute Rehabilitation Unit); Maggie Arehart, Cassidy Garland and Paige Graves, (Telemetry Unit A); Tremiya Beamon, Rachel Gleave, Cassy Lloyd and Cassi Turner (Telemetry Unit B); and Shelby LaPointe, Emily Harrison and Lisa Tincher (Women and Infants Center).

Transitioning residents from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese include: Jenna Bechtold (Emergency); Melanie Mensing (Med/Surg); and Zoe Swarm and Cassandra Witt (Women and Infants Center).

Transitioning residents from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland include: Lee Langsdorf and Renee Richter (Emergency); and Ashley Baker, Tina Howard, Kayla Weiland and Taylor Well (Med/Surg).

Star Preceptors from each hospital were additionally recognized and thanked for their selfless commitment and dedication in guiding the RN residents during the program. They included:

Hannah Schlemer, SID Float Pool/St. Elizabeth’s Telemetry A Unit

Niki Tebbe, St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, Emergency Department

Annette Anderson, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Emergency Department

Hannah Wunderlich, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Inpatient

The HSHS Southern Illinois Division is currently accepting applications for the February 2019 RN Residency Cohort. Residents are hired as full-time colleagues and remain full-time on their unit after they successfully complete the program.

Components of the Residency Program curriculum include 75 percent of clinical time and 25 percent classroom time. Individual preceptor teams, as well as individual mentors, are assigned to each participant. This innovative, one-on-one attention prevents novice nurses from feeling overwhelmed in their first year of work. Debriefing and colleague support groups are also provided throughout the residency and during their first year of nursing, which helps residents to progress to high competence levels quickly, safely and efficiently.

Learn more about the HSHS Southern Illinois Division RN Residency Program at www.steliz.org/teachinghospital, or call (618) 234-2120, extension 11098.

The HSHS Southern Illinois Division is comprised of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon; HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham; HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese; HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville; and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland.