Jed Driemeyer Named HSHS Southern IL HR Director

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are pleased to announce that Jed Driemeyer has accepted the position of Director of Human Resources for all three HSHS Southern Illinois Division hospitals.

Driemeyer joined the HSHS Southern Illinois Division HR team as an HR Generalist in 2016. In August 2018, he stepped up to serve as Interim Director of Human Resources for the three hospitals when the previous director, Jason Snow, was asked to support HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon due to a vacant leadership position.

Driemeyer holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from Lindenwood University and prior to joining HSHS, served as Human Resources Manager at Bridges Community Support Services in St. Louis, MO for nearly six years.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.