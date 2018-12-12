Judy Debatin Remembered As Teacher, Track Coach

The community is mourning the death this week of Judy Debatin.

She was involved in many local activities throughout her life.

For many years she was a physical education teacher, and track and cheerleading coach at Greenville High School. Judy was also part of the Bond County Fair organization for many years, doing a variety tasks as secretary.

Mike O’Boyle was associated with Judy from 1978 to 1994 at GHS. They organized the PE classes and also coached track together.

Mike has fond memories of working with Judy. He said they worked on activities like homecoming and prom, as well. O’Boyle said she was very organized, loved kids, and made everyone else better. He said they had a great relationship as track coaches.

Click below to hear his comments:

Funeral arrangement for Judy Debatin are pending at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.