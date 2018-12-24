KC Board Chairman Recognized For 30 Years Of Service

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, December 17, 2018 for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Dr. Dee Boswell, (Centralia), Jack Mays (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and Student Trustee Alisse Koisher (Highland).

Kaskaskia College Board Chairman Bill Hawley has been recognized by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association for his service to KC and the Illinois community college system. ICCTA Executive Director Mike Monaghan was on hand for Monday’s meeting to recognize Hawley’s 30 years of service. In presenting the award, Monaghan said Hawley has not only represented his college, but also has been involved with the other 272 community college trustees throughout the State of Illinois in setting policy and guiding colleges through the good times and bad. “It is not only 30 years of service we are recognizing,” said Monaghan, “we are recognizing a stellar body of work during that time, and a commitment to the community college system.” In accepting the award Hawley in turn thanked the ICCTA and Monaghan for their work. “They lobby hard every day on behalf of community colleges, and will help community colleges in any way they can.” said Hawley. Kaskaskia College President George Evans also recognized Hawley’s service to KC, “Not many people get elected to public boards, but to serve 30 years of exemplary service is unprecedented. Also keep in mind a college trustee is an unpaid position. He is a true civil servant.”

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees approved two new degree programs through the college’s fine and performing arts division an Associates of Fine Arts in Music Education and an Associate in Applied Science degree in Audio Recording Technology. The Music Education Degree allows students the opportunity to work towards their music education degree, and then enter a baccalaureate program at a four-year institution with junior standing, thereby saving thousands of dollars. The Audio Recording Technology Degree is designed to prepare students for transfer to institutions offering a bachelor’s degree in Recording Engineering or for apprenticeships at fundamentals and techniques relative to the live concert and studio recordings. The board also approved an Audio Recording Technology certificate that will provide students with skills important to apprentice at recording studios, and for quality home-studio productions. Both degrees will now be submitted to the Illinois Community College Board and Illinois Board of Higher Education for their approvals.

Kaskaskia College is also moving forward on restarting the College’s educational programs at the Centralia Correctional Center. Trustees approved the employment of Rachel Varel of Albers as the new director for the program, which is designed to provide inmates with skills and training to help them obtain employment upon their release. The board also hired Max Timmons of Vandalia as the program’s commercial cooking instructor, and Michelle Sarver of Vandalia as career and technical instructor. Each of these hires are contingent upon the college receiving a signed contract with the Illinois Department of Corrections. The correctional center programs were halted during the state budget impasse. KC has worked towards restarting the program as studies have shown that inmates who receive career training while incarcerated are less likely to become repeat offenders. In other personnel decisions the board approved the employment of Laura Mondy of Centralia as the college’s new Assistant Professor of Information Systems, and Kevin Hodge Jr. of Odin as a Building and Grounds Lead Technician. The board also approved a resolution promoting first-year probationary faculty to second-year status, second-year probationary faculty to third-year status and third-year faculty to tenure status.

Trustees also approved a resolution of appreciation to the industries, and organizations that participated with KC during National Manufacturing Month in October to promote awareness of the critical skills gap, as well as highlight the many lucrative careers available within the manufacturing and vocational industries. More than 20 area companies, and organizations partnered with the college to take part in activities during the month ranging from tours of local manufacturing plants to taking part in panel discussions highlighting the need for skilled workers. Those partners include: South Central Illinois Growth Alliance (SCIGA), Grupo-Antolin; Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 653; Poettker Construction; Anheuser-Busch; Southwestern Illinois College; NOTS Logistics LLC; Southwestern Illinois JATC; Pinnacle Foods; Carl’s 4-Wheel Drive; Nascote Industries; Illinois Manufacturers’ Association; Southern Illinois Carpenters Apprentice Program; Wade Sales and Service; Plocher Construction Company; Monken Chrysler Nissan, Monken Chevrolet Buick GMC, and Monken, Toyota Buick GMC; Southern Bus and Mobility; Progressive Recovery Inc.; Litteken Electric, Inc.; and Jarco, Inc.

In other action Monday evening the board:

Approved a resolution that designated a number of pieces of equipment at the college as “no longer needed for college purposes,” thereby allowing staff to dispose of the equipment in accordance with college policies.

Voted to keep closed session minutes from August 27, 2018 and September 24, 2018 confidential.

Authorized the Executive Assistant to the President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees to dispose of audio recordings from the December 19, 2016, and March 27, 2017 Special Meetings and the March 27, 2017 regular meetings

Awarded a contract to Kohnen Air Conditioning and Heating to upgrade the rooftop heating and cooling system for the college’s Student Center.

Awarded a contract to Premium Mechanical and Automation, Inc. to install upgraded heating and cooling controls at the Salem Education Center. The upgraded controls allow college maintenance staff better monitoring and control of the center’s HVAC system.

Funds for both projects come from the college’s protection, health and safety funds.