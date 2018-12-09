Kennedy Quick & Braeden Links Named MGHS Homecoming Royalty

The Mulberry Grove High School homecoming coronation was Saturday night. Kennedy Quick was crowned the queen and Braeden Links is king.

Retiring royalty included Queen Alyssa Dothager and King Joey Linnaberry.

Additional members of the court include freshmen Dakota Kruep, Allie Stewart, Elias Goodin, and Tucker Johnson; sophomores Christina Krenn, Shelby Quick, Garrett Terry, and Devon Henderson; juniors Emma Jackson, Trista Koertge, Charles Fiscus, and Mason Terry; and seniors Karen Kennedy, Bethany Miller, Kaitlyn Rench, Haley Snow, Olivia Willis, Mitch Korte, Connor Brown, Chandler Hans, Kade Swain, and Matt Geiger.

Shawna Nickel and Rachel Miller were the sponsors of the homecoming event.

Our friends Lyndsey Beckham and Connie Criner shared these great photos from the big night with us…